BBC's Mastermind is on the hunt for new contestants - what would your specialist subject be?
Would you be brave enough to sit in the big, black chair? If so, BBC Two’s Mastermind wants to hear from YOU!
Mastermind is currently scouring the UK to find contenders for the next series which will be filmed in Belfast – so that’s pretty handy for anyone in this part of the world.
Applications close on Friday, May 10 at midnight, but if you are interested, get your application in soon as casting is currently underway. To apply, please click:https://eu.castitreach.com/ag/hattrick/mastermind22/welcome.html or email [email protected]