The countdown is for Big Screen Ballymoney, with an action-packed weekend of cinema in Ballymoney Town Hall.

Audiences get ready to enjoy a line-up packed with classics, local stories, and family favourites organised by Causeway Coast and Glens Arts Service, and running from November 6-8.

Things kick off in swashbuckling style with The Princess Bride on Thursday, November 6 at 7pm – a cult fairytale adventure filled with pirates, giants, and true love.

From there, the weekend offers something for everyone, from heartfelt documentaries to iconic musical moments and timeless romance.

Pupils from Ballymoney Model Integrated Primary School’s School Council who selected Paddington for the Primary School Choice Screening.

Other highlights include:

• Road (Friday November 7 at 7pm): A powerful documentary narrated by Liam Neeson, telling the moving story of the Dunlop family – Ballymoney’s own motorcycling legends.

• Singin’ in the Rain (Friday November 7 at 10.30am): A free dementia-friendly screening of the classic musical. This screening will include soft lighting, slightly lower volume and a relaxed, supportive atmosphere. Carers, companions and anyone who enjoys a slower pace are warmly welcome.

• Primary School Choice: Paddington (Saturday, November 8, 10.30am): A special family screening sponsored by Into Film, sharing the much-loved story of the marmalade-loving bear from Peru and his adventures in London.

• Dirty Dancing (Saturday, November 8 at 7pm): Nobody puts this 80s favourite in the corner – expect romance, music, and iconic dance moves.

With laughter, nostalgia, and plenty of movie magic on offer, it’s set to be a brilliant weekend celebrating the power of film and the community that loves it.

Tickets are priced at £5 per screening or £15 for a family/group of four, with the dementia-friendly screening of Singin’ in the Rain and the family screening of Paddington offered free of charge (booking essential for all screenings).

Emma Thorpe, Community Arts Development Officer, said: “Big Screen Ballymoney is all about bringing people together through cinema. We can’t wait to welcome families and film lovers to enjoy a weekend of magical screenings in Ballymoney Town Hall.”

Tickets for all screenings can be booked https://www.eventbrite.com/cc/films-in-ballymoney-town-hall-4638173 or through Flowerfield Arts Centre.

Call Flowerfield reception on 028 7083 1400 or visit Flowerfield.org.

Get the popcorn ready and settle in!