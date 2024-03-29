Blue Lights: BBC releases trailer for series two and date of when it will start
The much-anticipated second series will be available in full on BBC iPlayer from 6am on Monday, April 15 and the first episode will air at 9pm on BBC One.
Co-created and written by Declan Lawn and Adam Patterson and produced by Two Cities Television, Blue Lights is an authentic, gripping and darkly funny drama about ordinary people doing an extraordinary job.
Series one which aired in March last year, followed three new PSNI probationary recruits as they navigated their way through their first few months in a uniquely complex place to be a response police officer. It was recently commissioned for two more series.
Blue Lights has proved a big hit with the local TV audience, launching to more than seven million viewers (28-day figure).
It was in the top ten new drama series of 2023 across all broadcasters and streamers and the biggest drama series in Northern Ireland in 2023.
More than half of the 28-day audience (56%) came from BBC iPlayer.
Picking up their roles in the forthcoming second series are Siân Brooke (Grace Ellis), Martin McCann (Stevie Neil), Katherine Devlin (Annie Conlon), Nathan Braniff (Tommy Foster), Joanne Crawford (Helen McNally), Andi Osho (Sandra Cliff), and Hannah McClean (Jen Robinson).
Also set to return are Paddy Jenkins (Happy Kelly), Desmond Eastwood (Murray Canning), Jonathan Harden (Jonty) and Andrea Irvine (Nicola Robinson).
Joining them for the second series is Frank Blake as new Constable Shane Bradley, along with Seamus O’Hara as Lee Thompson, Seána Kerslake as his sister Mags and Dearbhláile McKinney playing Constable Aisling Byrne.
Derek Thompson makes a return to his hometown of Belfast to guest star as retired police officer Robin Graham.
Blue Lights is co-created, written and directed by Declan Lawn and Adam Patterson, co-created and produced by Stephen Wright of Two Cities Television and co-created and co-produced by Louise Gallagher of Gallagher Films with support from Northern Ireland Screen.
The programme was commissioned by Lindsay Salt, Director of BBC Drama and Charlotte Moore, BBC Chief Content Officer. The executive producers are Stephen Wright (Two Cities Television), Louise Gallagher (Gallagher Films), Declan Lawn and Adam Patterson and the BBC executive producer is Nick Lambon.
BBC Studios will distribute both series internationally in addition to series one and two.
Series one of Blue Lights has already travelled across the globe including, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, Poland, Norway and across several Asian countries including India, Singapore and Malaysia. Two Cities Television is part of the STV Studios family of production labels.