Chef Paula cooks up new TV series in her ‘Hamely Kitchen’

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In this six-part series, filmed on Northern Ireland’s spectacular north coast, Paula once again celebrates local produce and cooks up more mouth-watering traditional recipes.

These include the wonderfully-named rumbledethumps, a potato side dish from the Scottish borders; a luxurious short rib beef pie which is sure to impress family and friends; a Scotch pie filled with locally-reared venison; an Ulster-Scots version of the taco; a Smokie Scotch egg and gnocchi inspired by a recipe Paula found in a local cookery book from the 1940s.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paula will also be highlighting the fish of Lough Neagh: she will elevate the humble ‘piece’ by including some fresh pollan, scallion and sweet and sour tomato jam and she will be treacle-curing a fillet of dollaghan and serving it up with a glass of home-made gorse champagne.

Chef Paula McIntyre is back for series two of Hamely Kitchen

There will be plenty of sweet treats too, including a Veda bread and butter pudding, shortcake with poached rhubarb, some home-made custard creams, a buttermilk or Soor Dook Cake and a gingerbread Queen of Puddings. READ MORE:

In between stints in the kitchen, Paula will travel across Northern Ireland to meet some of the top local food producers. These will include Lough Neagh fishermen, potato farmers from Bushmills, Northern Ireland’s oldest dairy near Coleraine, a Belfast fishmonger, a game-keeper at Baronscourt in County Tyrone and a family of apple-growers from Armagh.

Paula will also be bringing a selection of her dishes to some hungry horse-riders on Downhill Beach, members of the RNLI in Portrush harbour and she will join the ladies of Garvagh Women’s Institute for a magical, woodland picnic.