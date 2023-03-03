Music aficionado Tim Burdon is to take BBC Radio Ulster listeners on a journey into the magical world of filmsoundtracks with his new series What's The Score?

For six weeks from Sunday, March 12, on BBC Sounds and BBC Radio Ulster at 6.30pm he'll be bringing some of his favourite film music tracks and talking with people involved in the world of local cinema – including Coleraine’s Jayne Wisener.

The son of respected horn player John Burden, who played on everything from Bond soundtracks to Beatles records, Tim is a passionate lover of film music and this series allows him to share that passion with listeners.

Starting on Oscar night he takes off on a trip across NI to meet movie historians and talk with fellow fans who love the world of film soundtracks. In programme one he discusses the rich cinematic history of Belfast with historian Mike Catto, tracing the story of cinemas in the city and representations of our capital on the silver screen.

Jayne Wisener

In the first of a weekly series of features he goes behind the scenes of the Ulster Orchestra to focus in on a specific section of the orchestra to find out what makes a good soundtrack work. He's also joined by local actor Michael Smiley who looks back on his own favourite film moments and scores for "My Cinema Paradise".

