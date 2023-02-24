Register
Comedian Nina checks into the B&B By the Sea tonight

Actor and comedian Nina Wadia checks into the B&B By The Sea tonight (Friday) in the latest episode of the BBC Northern Ireland programme.

By Una Culkin
45 minutes ago

Nina was brought up near the coast in Hong Kong and has fond recollections of her time by the water, so her stay at the B&B is a chance to reminisce on her favourite memories of the seaside.

But Nina doesn’t get to relax, she’s put to work bringing in the catch of the day – lobster. Then she’s taught by chef Alex how to cook a decadent lobster linguine with wild garlic to celebrate the fresh catch.

Day two brings more new experiences for Nina - a turn making chocolate truffles with the local chocolatier Geri Martin from the Chocolate Manor in Castlerock. If she can resist eating them, they’ll be the perfect treat to end her stay at the B&B.

Nina Wadia (right) at the Chocolate Manor in Castlerock

B&B By the Sea will be broadcast on BBC1 Northern Ireland tonight (Friday) at 7pm.

