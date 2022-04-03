Derry Girls Season 3: when will it start?

TV listings reveal that the first episode of the new series will be broadcast on Channel 4 on Tuesday, April 12 at 9.15pm.

It promises a challenging day for the teenagers: “Tomorrow is GCSE results, and the gang need a plan. If things go badly, how will they face their mammies?”

Meanwhile, the world premiere of the highly-anticipated third series of the global hit will take place in Derry / Londonderry on Thursday (April 7).

Writer Lisa McGee, the stars and crew of the show are expected to turn up the red carpet outside the city’s Omniplex Cinema on Thursday evening before they join invited guests at a preview screening of the new season.

A trailer for the long-awaited final series of the critically acclaimed, award-winning Derry Girls was released on St Patrick’s Day.

While series one observed the gang navigating their teens in 1990s Derry against a backdrop of The Troubles, series two charted them navigating their parents, parties, love interests and school against the backdrop of a precarious peace process.

In series three, viewers will see that while Northern Ireland is growing up, the teenagers certainly aren’t anytime soon – while there’s hope in the air that The Troubles may finally be over their troubles are only just getting started as they get ever closer to “adulthood”.

The cast of Derry Girls with Lisa McGee at the Derry Girls mural at Badger's.