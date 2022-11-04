Conolly reveals their tragic recent history as he tries to secure the future for his family.

He is also researching the history of his Ulster-Scots family and investigating why an ancient Scottish title used by the first McCauslands to arrive in Ireland fell out of use, and whether it could be reinstated.

The formerly beautiful Drenagh Gardens are over-run by bamboo and other non-native species. Conolly has a plan to restore the estate to its former glory and open a new visitor centre and café.

Conolly McCausland discusses the progress of his new visitors’ centre with daughters, from left to right, Rose, Eila, Ishbel and Iona

However his building works coincide with Coronavirus, Brexit and the war in Ukraine, and delays and spiralling costs threaten the whole project.

Both episodes of Drenagh: Deep Roots will be available on BBC iPlayer on November 7. The first programme in the two part series will be broadcast on November 7 on BBC One Northern Ireland at 8.30pm.