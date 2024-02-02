Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Flowerfield and Roe Valley arts centres are delighted to partner with Cinemagic for two family film screenings this half term.

These screenings are part of Cinemagic’s ‘Spring Young Audiences Supporting Foodbanks’ initiative. Rather than paying for a ticket to gain entry to these film screenings, audiences are asked to donate essential foodbank items on the day, which will be collected on arrival at the event and distributed in the community through a local foodbank.

Flowerfield Arts Centre will screen Disney’s Pete’s Dragon on Saturday, February 10. In a live-action remake of a 1977 classic, a woodcarver’s daughter, Grace, teams up with a friend to investigate a young orphan’s claim of living with a giant dragon in the woods. The story explores themes of friendship, loss, and independence in an emotional and adventurous narrative.

Then on Saturday, February 17, Roe Valley Arts Centre will screen The Good Dinosaur. In this Disney animation we meet Arlo, a young Apatosaurus who is separated from his family during a rainstorm. Arlo befriends Spot, a feral child, and they navigate a challenging landscape and work together to reunite Arlo with his family.

The Roe Valley screening will support Limavady LCDI Food Bank while the Flowerfield screening will support Causeway Food Bank.