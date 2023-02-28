Free movie screenings will take place at Flowerfield Arts Centre and Roe Valley Arts and Cultural Centre as part of the Into Film Festival’s spring programme.

Regarded as the largest free youth film festival in the UK, its vision is to put film at the heart of children and young people’s education. During March there will be an exciting range of films on offer for both primary and secondary audiences.

Flowerfield Arts Centre

Sing 2, Tuesday 7th March, 2pm. Song of the Sea, Thursday 9th March, 1pm. Wall-E, Tuesday 14th March, 1pm.

Roe Valley Arts Centre

Song of the Sea, Wednesday 8th March, 10am. The Quiet Girl, Wednesday 15th March, 10am. Sing 2, Wednesday 22nd March, 10am.

All screenings are free of charge and tickets are available on a first come basis.

Schools can book at https://www.intofilm.org/ and or you can find out more at www.flowerfield.org and www.roevalleyarts.com

