The Give My Head Peace gang returns to BBC One Northern Ireland for a Christmas special which sees the cost of living crisis hitting everyone hard.

It’s going to be a bleak Christmas at Divis and Da and Ma have a choice – they can ‘heat or eat’. Or maybe there is a better way to get some easy cash? One of them could bump the other off!

Cal finds an old joint life insurance policy that Da and Ma took out years ago. If one of them dies the other gets £250,000.

After witnessing Da and Ma make several botched murder attempts on each other Cal has had enough. He has a better idea. Why doesn’t Da just fake his own death?

The Cast of Give My Head Peace on set during filming for their Christmas special. Picture: BBC

All Da has to do is take his pedalo out sailing on Belfast Lough and go “missing.” When the empty boat is found Da will be presumed dead. He can hide out until the Insurance money is paid. Then they can all escape abroad with the loot. He thinks it’s a brilliant plan. What could possibly go wrong?

Meanwhile, Uncle Andy’s worst nightmare comes true. No, it’s not a united Ireland. It’s worse than that. His dole is stopped and he is forced to take a job as a security guard at Larne Harbour.

Ulster’s biggest Brexit supporter now has to implement the Northern Ireland Protocol. He only ever went to Larne to protest. How can he picket himself?

Andy tries to drown his sorrows in the loyalist Kneebreakers Club only to discover they have runout of drink. The Protocol has stopped deliveries of cheap alcohol coming from England. Fortunately, Pastor Begbie has a plan. Andy’s new job as a security guard at Larne can help with their drink supply problem. He can help smuggle a secret drink shipment from England through customs. No need for all that complicated Protocol paperwork to be filled in. With Andy at the security gate all he has to do is wave the right van through. What could possibly go wrong?

Give My Head Peace Christmas Special - Murder Most Foul is on Monday, December 26, BBC One Northern Ireland at 10.50pm. The remaining three episodes in the new series will be available on BBC iPlayer after directly after the broadcast of episode one.