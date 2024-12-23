Give My Head Peace Christmas special: Tim McGarry, Paddy Jenkins, Olivia Nash and the gang are back on BBC One Northern Ireland for festive episode

By Valerie Martin
Published 23rd Dec 2024, 09:38 GMT
There’s a new serving of festive mayhem from the Give My Head Peace gang tonight (Monday, December 23) in a special Christmas episode.

In Give My Head Peace – Merry Christmas Mr Begbie it seems like a perfectly ‘normal’ Christmas for the families.

Ma (Olivia Nash) finds the perfect present for Da (Tim McGarry), while Pastor Begbie (Paddy Jenkins) decides to become an MLA and Uncle Andy (Marty Reid) tries to flee to the North Pole to escape some financial issues.

What could possibly go wrong?

The Give My Head Peace gang are back with a Christmas special. Picture: BBCThe Give My Head Peace gang are back with a Christmas special. Picture: BBC
The special festive episode is on BBC One Northern Ireland at 10.40pm and also on BBC iPlayer.

As an extra Christmas bonus, fans of Give My Head Peace will have a chance to watch 22 specially selected episodes dating back from 2017, which are now available on BBC iPlayer.

The series is a Hole in the Wall Gang production for BBC Northern Ireland.

