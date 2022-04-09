Grand National 2022: where to watch it on TV

A crowd of around 70,000 is expected as the famous race is run before spectators for the first time in three years.

Meanwhile, some 600 million people worldwide are expected to tune in on TV and watch the 40 horses and their jockeys tackle the 30 fences along the famous four-mile-and-514-yards course.

All eyes will be on Rachael Blackmore, who became the first female jockey to win the prestigious Cheltenham Gold Cup last month.

The 32-year-old Irish national hunt jockey, who was named BBC Sports Personality’s World Sport Star of the Year in December, is looking to rewrite the record books yet again by winning the Grand National for the second time.

A year ago she steered Minella Times to a history-making success in front of empty grandstands and is hoping to repeating the National feat today in front of thousands of adoring fans.

So for those wanting to watch the race on TV, where can we find it?

Where can I watch the Grand National on TV?

Full coverage of this year’s Grand National can be viewed via ITV’s live broadcast and on Racing TV.

The coverage gets underway at 1pm with the ‘Virtual Grand National’.