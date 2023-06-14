Do you have an interest in and commitment to the Ulster-Scots language, heritage and culture? Do you want to work in the television industry? Read on...

Northern Ireland Screen’s Ulster-Scots New Entrant Production Training Scheme is open for applications. The programme will provide a training opportunity for two people working on Ulster-Scots Broadcast Fund (USBF) TV, radio and digital projects for a duration of 18-months.

This is a paid placement scheme (Real Living Wage) and placements will run from September 2023 – February 2025. Placements will rotate every 3-4 months (occasionally extended to 6 months) with a different production company.

Northern Ireland Screen will oversee the coordination of 6 days of initial induction training which will take place before the successful candidate is placed with their first production company.

Due to the nature of the scheme, candidates who can demonstrate their commitment to the development of the Ulster-Scots language, heritage and culture are being sought.

New entrants to the scheme will begin with a five-day workshop covering all aspects of TV production with industry professionals providing guidance and feedback as entrants work on the development, research, filming, editing and delivery of a short taster tape.

Trainees will also attend a one-day Ulster-Scots workshop to extend and consolidate their knowledge and awareness of Ulster-Scots heritage, culture and language – key components of the productions funded by the USBF.

Each entrant will be placed within a production company based in NI where they will work on USBF funded TV and digital productions, learning the production process from development to delivery and how to work within a production team.