Hairy Biker Si goes solo and checks into B&B By the Sea

Proud Geordie biker Si King is taking a break from his travels around the world to check into the B&B by the Sea in the next episode of the BBC NI show tonight (Friday, February 10).

By Una Culkin
34 minutes ago
Updated 10th Feb 2023, 11:01am

Si is well known for his part in TV cooking duo The Hairy Bikers, but this time he’s riding solo, mucking in at the Downhill B&B.

He is sent on a mission to find the perfect pairing beer for the B&B dinner.

Hoping to support the local community in everything they do, Sharon organises for Si to visit the Lacada Brewery in Portrush.

B&B By the Sea

With the local flavourful tipple, Si assists chef Alex in the kitchen creating a seafood feast to celebrate the bountiful catch from Causeway Coast.

Before Si checks out, the team take him to meet a group of local anglers hoping to bring in the catch of the day.

B&B By the Sea will air tonight on BBC1 NI at 7.30pm. All episodes available on iPlayer.

Si King checks into the B&B By the Sea tonight (Friday)
