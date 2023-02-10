Proud Geordie biker Si King is taking a break from his travels around the world to check into the B&B by the Sea in the next episode of the BBC NI show tonight (Friday, February 10).

Si is well known for his part in TV cooking duo The Hairy Bikers, but this time he’s riding solo, mucking in at the Downhill B&B.

He is sent on a mission to find the perfect pairing beer for the B&B dinner.

Hoping to support the local community in everything they do, Sharon organises for Si to visit the Lacada Brewery in Portrush.

B&B By the Sea

With the local flavourful tipple, Si assists chef Alex in the kitchen creating a seafood feast to celebrate the bountiful catch from Causeway Coast.

Before Si checks out, the team take him to meet a group of local anglers hoping to bring in the catch of the day.

B&B By the Sea will air tonight on BBC1 NI at 7.30pm. All episodes available on iPlayer.