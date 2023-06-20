Register
‘Hidden NI’ returns to UTV to explore Carrick-a-Rede rope bridge...from the bottom up!

Hidden NI is back on UTV for a second series, with presenter Sara O’Kane starting the series with a trip to the north coast.
By Una Culkin
Published 20th Jun 2023, 11:28 BST
Updated 20th Jun 2023, 11:29 BST

Sara will be swapping her reporter’s jackets for hard hats, safety goggles and lifejackets as she’s travelling across Northern Ireland celebrating our hidden gems, finding out about places we never knew existed, as well as exploring places we don’t normally get to see.

The six half-hour episodes have it all, kicking off next Tuesday with Sara getting a proper workout kayaking on the North Coast and exploring the famous Carrick-a-rede rope bridge from the bottom up!

She also gets some unexpected company en route, when she and the crew are joined by a pod of very friendly dolphins.

Presenter Sara O’Kane kayaking at Carrick-a-Rede rope bridge. Credit: UTVPresenter Sara O’Kane kayaking at Carrick-a-Rede rope bridge. Credit: UTV
Back on dry land, Sara then heads to an iron mine near Templepatrick. Because of the disrepair and depleted oxygen levels in the mine, the public isn’t allowed to visit, so Sara

explores the nine kilometres of tunnels with environmental geologist Kieran Parker, who keeps everyone safe.

The latter part of the first episode sees Sara head for the skies, as she’s given exclusive access to Belfast City Airport’s Air Traffic Control tower, chatting to Air Traffic Controller

Nigel Jackson who gives us a great insight into the ‘day to day operation’, as well as the extraordinary events that make the job so special.

Presenter Sara O'Kane kayaking on the north coast. Credit UTVPresenter Sara O'Kane kayaking on the north coast. Credit UTV
The series is a UTV production and is sponsored by Ulster University. Watch the first episode on Tuesday, June 27at 8.30pm on UTV and on catch up after on www.itv.com/utvprogrammes

