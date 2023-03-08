Hollyoaks and Eastenders star Richard Blackwood is the latest celebrity to check into the B&B By the Sea in the latest episode of the show this Friday (March 10).

Richard decided at a young age that he was destined for a life in the spotlight, but he is taking a break from stardom to muck in with the B&B team at Downhill.

The team task Richard with looking after the star ingredient for the B&B shopping list – making some chorizo for a French-inspired supper. The B&B’s resident chef Alex takes him to meet a local pig farmer with a speciality for charcuterie to help Richard in his mission.

Whilst staying at the B&B, all guests test their cooking skills in the kitchen, helping to prepare the evening meal. Chef Alex takes Richard under his wing to prepare a cassoulet celebrating the locally made chorizo followed by a sea buckthorn tart inspired by Northern Ireland’s coastline.

Richard Blackwood is put to work

On day two, Sharon has a special task in mind for Richard. He might be known for his sharp wit, but Sharon wants him to sharpen his skills working with a local artisan producer. Can Richard handle the heat of the blacksmith's forge?

This latest episode will be screened on Friday (March 10) on BBC1 Northern Ireland at 7.30pm. All episodes are also available to watch on iplayer.

A host of celebrities have already checked into the B&B By the Sea including Ellie Simmons, Shirley Ballas, Ugo Monye, and Richard’s fellow Eastenders Adam Woodyatt and Nina Wadia.

