In pictures: Pierce Brosnan bringing Ballycastle to a standstill filming 'Four Letters of Love'

Former James Bond actor Pierce Brosnan brought Ballycastle to a standstill yesterday (Tuesday) as he was spotted filming in the seaside resort.

By Una Culkin
2 hours ago
Updated 1st Mar 2023, 2:49pm

Brosnan is currently filming ‘Four Letters of Love’ in the north Antrim town and, during breaks, was happy to chat to onlookers and pose for selfies.

The former 007 actor also caused quite a (shaken not) ‘stir’ at a local hotel when he was spotted checking into The Salthouse in the town.

Pierce Brosnan smiles for a selfie during the filming of "Four Letters of Love" in Ballycastle on Tuesday afternoon

Pierce Brosnan filming "Four Letters of Love" in Ballycastle on Tuesday afternoon

Pierce Brosnan was happy to pose for selfies during breaks from filming "Four Letters of Love" in Ballycastle on Tuesday afternoon

