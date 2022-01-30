Ireland’s rugby number 10: meet the chosen few who have worn the iconic jersey

The chosen few to have the privilege of wearing number 10 have found it brings honour, prestige, expectation and much more.

A new film for BBC Northern Ireland hears the personal testimonies of some of the main members of this exclusive group who played a pivotal role in their team’s most memorable moments over the years.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They talk about experiencing incredible highs and crushing lows in the game, and speak candidly about the titanic rivalries with their own teammates for the shirt.

Ireland’s Rugby Number 10, made for BBC Northern Ireland by Imagine Media, airs tonight (Sunday, January 30) at 10.30pm. It includes Interviews with a supporting cast of players, coaches and pundits alongside archive footage of these players’ most unforgettable moments on the pitch.

Less than 50 players have earned the right to be called Ireland’s number 10. For many the number 10 in rugby is the most important position on the pitch – the heartbeat of the team. From current era greats including Sexton and O’Gara, to the players seen by many as Ireland’s greatest ever including Jack Kyle and Mike Gibson, these players have left fans with enduring memories.

Ulster’s own David Humphreys recalls the contrasting emotions of one week – lifting the European Cup for his province and a week later, with the 10 on his back for Ireland, missing the chance to win the game against France at Lansdowne Road. He would go on to banish that memory 12 months later in Paris with a standout performance. But he had another battle – a young Ronan O’Gara was biting at his heels for the coveted green jersey.

Tony Ward and Ollie Campbell recall a similar rivalry with Campbell’s selection ahead of Ward on a tour of Australia making front page headlines – eclipsing news that the Pope would visit Ireland. Campbell is attributed with orchestrating Ireland’s Triple Crown success and he recalls the

Johnny Sexton . Picture: Imagine Media / BBC NI

moments during that campaign that led to victory.

Ireland’s Rugby Number 10 also hears from other memorable players to wear the jersey including an Australian, Brian Smith, who qualified through the ancestry rule. Ralph Keyes was in the Ireland team that was within touching distance of a World Cup semi-final. In the ’90s, Eric Elwood would become one of Ireland’s most loved number 10s.

Viewers also get the chance to hear from a player revered as one of Ireland’s greatest players,

Mike Gibson and relive some of his most memorable moments on the pitch. There’s also a never before broadcast interview with the man voted Ireland’s greatest rugby player, the late Jack Kyle filmed just before he passed away.

Mike Gibson. Picture: Imagine Media / BBC NI

And it’s not only in the men’s game where the number 10 has brought success for Irish rugby. Nora Stapleton represented Ireland at three World Cups and lifted the Grand Slam in 2013.

There’s a look back at some of Ireland’s most memorable moments through the eyes of the ‘10s’ including Ireland’s historical game at Croke Park and the dramatic Grand Slam win against Wales recalled by one of Ireland’s most illustrious players, Ronan O’Gara. There are also contributions from former Ireland captains, Brian O’Driscoll and Rory Best and former Ireland coach, Eddie O’Sullivan.

Stephen Watson who produced the programme said: “It’s been an absolute pleasure and a privilege to produce this documentary for BBC Northern Ireland.

“For me, to be able to have so many of the most famous names in Irish rugby in one programme is very exciting. Many of Ireland’s greatest number 10s were also my sporting heroes, and I am indebted to all of them for making the time to participate.

Nora Stapleton. Picture: Imagine Media / BBC NI