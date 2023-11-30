A wonderful, heart warming and at times heart wrenching story, the fill tells the story of Harold Fry who decides to walk 500 miles to visit an old dying friend, whilst leaving his wife and life behind him.

A poignant film, in which Broadbent shines, it's a beautiful story of a simple act that one man made to try to bring some meaning and importance to a life that was just ordinary but full of regret. From the people he meets along the way to the effect his decisions have on those he leaves behind, ‘The Unlikely Pilgrimage of Harold Fry’ is a wonderful film.