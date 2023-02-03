Television, stage and radio star Debbie McGee checks into the B&B By The Sea in the latest episode of the BBC NI series tonight (February 3), hoping to bring some magic to her stay.

During Debbie’s 50 plus years in showbiz, she’s achieved many things, not least becoming the first female member of the magic circle in the 90s. But during Debbie’s stay at the B&B, she experiences a number of firsts, including smoking fish and glass blowing with an unusual ingredient.

Her first stop on her adventure is the local smokehouse, whose owner Ruairidh Morrison has mastered the art of hot and cold smoking local salmon to perfection. Ruairidh has also experimented with smoked black pepper, which adds a kick to the B&B dessert.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Debbie found a love of the kitchen while cooking for her late husband Paul Daniels, so she fits right at home with chef Alex in the B&B kitchen. Here, they whip up a seafood feast and a sweet treat incorporating the locally smoked black pepper.

The popular BBC NI programme B&B By The Sea

The episode airs at 7.30pm this evening on BBC1 Northern Ireland at 7.30pm.

B&B By the Sea has proved to be a popular series with viewer enjoying not only the spectacular views around Downhill and the wider north coast, but also getting to see celebrities trying their hands at new skills and learning more about the spectacular Causeway Coast.