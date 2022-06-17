Joyce’s infamous novel brought to life

Michael Hewitt, Managing Director of DoubleBand Films, Michele Devlin, Director of Docs Ireland, and Dermot Lavery, Managing Director of DoubleBand Films in the Linen Hall Library, Belfast.

The film will feature as part of Docs Ireland ‘Pull Focus New Irish Documentary Competition’, showcasing a selection of the best new Irish feature documentaries.

Co-produced by Belfast-based production company DoubleBand Films and Lone Star and made with the support of Northern Ireland Screen, ‘James Joyce’s Ulysses’ will have its preview screening 100 years after the novel was first published in book form.

Banned in America for its explicit nature, ‘James Joyce’s Ulysses’ will reveal the shocking and poetic nature of the literary masterpiece.

Director of Docs Ireland, Michele Devlin, said: “We are thrilled to bring a novel steeped in Irish history to the big screen. ‘Ulysses’ is renowned worldwide for its unconventional style of writing and is considered to have revolutionised the modern novel. ‘James Joyce’s: Ulysses’ is a fantastic tribute to a masterpiece of Irish culture.

“This documentary exemplifies the brilliant talent within the film industry across Ireland and it is a privilege to showcase such a culturally vital story at this year’s Docs Ireland festival.”

Managing director of DoubleBand Films, Dermot Lavery, said: “It’s extremely exciting to bring ‘James Joyce’s Ulysses’ to Docs Ireland as part of its Pull Focus New Irish Documentary Competition. We wanted to bring the infamous novel to life and cannot wait to showcase it to the Irish audience.”

The film is a production for BBC Arts and BBC Northern Ireland.

Docs Ireland is sponsored this year by Northern Ireland Screen, Belfast City Council, Department For Communities, BFI FAN, TG4, Film Hub NI, BBC Northern Ireland and Yellowmoon.