Late night laughs on UTV with Coleraine's Martin Mor in ‘Secrets of the Comedy Circuit’
‘Secrets of the Comedy Circuit’ is filmed in front of a live audience in the Belfast Empire Music Hall during their ‘Empire Laughs Back Comedy Club’ nights.
Coleraine’s Martin shares the bill for this episode alongside London’s Horatio Gould and Dundalk’s Lisa Casey while Paddy McDonnell on MC duties. And all four reveal secrets of the trade during candid chats backstage with promoter Jade Henry.
As well as airing on UTV, viewers from all over UK can watch the episodes via ITV’s streaming service ITVX.
‘Secrets of the Comedy Circuit’ is produced by Belfast based Moondog Productions, and is sponsored by ‘Connolly’s of Moy’. The next episode airs on Thursday (November 2) at 10.45pm and on catch up on www.itv.com/utvprogrammes and on ITVX .