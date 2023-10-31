UTV’s series showcasing the vibrant Northern Ireland comedy scene continues on UTV this Thursday night at 10.45pm, with Coleraine comedian Martin Mor featuring in the line-up.

‘Secrets of the Comedy Circuit’ is filmed in front of a live audience in the Belfast Empire Music Hall during their ‘Empire Laughs Back Comedy Club’ nights.

Coleraine’s Martin shares the bill for this episode alongside London’s Horatio Gould and Dundalk’s Lisa Casey while Paddy McDonnell on MC duties. And all four reveal secrets of the trade during candid chats backstage with promoter Jade Henry.

As well as airing on UTV, viewers from all over UK can watch the episodes via ITV’s streaming service ITVX.