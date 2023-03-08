‘Rare Breed – A Farming Year’ continues on Thursday night (March 9) at 8.30pm on UTV and it’s a tense time for one Limavady farmer.

It’s July and the farmers are working against the clock and the weather to get their harvests in.

In the second part of the programme, viewers are taken to just outside of Limavady where Richard Kane is dealing with the effects of recent storms.

He is rushing to bring in the oilseed rape crop and there’s 160 acres to harvest. He points out after four inches of rain the spring barley ‘is a mess’, and he needs less moisture in the rapeseed crop before harvesting as drying costs are so high.

Harvesting rape seed at Kane's farm

He points out the importance of planting several types of crops so if one fails, there are others to fall back on.

UTV’s Mark McFadden narrates the series. Sponsored by Dromona, ‘Rare Breed’ – A Farming Year continues this Thursday (March 9) at 8.30pm on UTV.