Mahon's Way: here's where Joe Mahon will be exploring in new series of popular UTV television show

A new series of the popular television series Mahon’s Way returns to UTV on Friday, August 30 with presenter Joe Mahon exploring the heritage, history and culture of Northern Ireland that makes it so unique.

Joe Mahon has spent most of the last year taking in the local countryside for this 10-part series which promises to take the viewer on a fabulous journey of discovery.

He comes across ancient townlands, castles and stately homes; stories of trailblazing people who helped shape so many places on these shores, and often further afield; flora and fauna of rivers, lakes and forests; and history and stories behind poetry and songs, and art.

For this brand new series, Joe has travelled the length and breadth of Northern Ireland – and sometimes a little bit further – to bring the perhaps lesser-known spaces and places, people and history to the fore.

William Hawkins and Joe Mahon at the Rinkha in Islandmagee. Picture: UTV

In the first episode he finds himself in Bushmills, learning how each twist and turn of the River Bush has a different name, and how the river has played an important role in helping to shape the town.

He meets some interesting locals, one of whom regales Joe with poetry in his native Ulster-Scots tongue, delivered in that beautiful north Antrim accent that he refused to change despite the best efforts of school teachers. He also gets an exclusive run out to the Giants Causeway on the tram.

In further episodes, the popular presenter goes as far as Kinawley in Fermanagh, Ramelton in Donegal, and Islandmagee and Carrickfergus in Co Antrim, among other places.

Here are the spots Joe will be exploring throughout the series every Friday at 9pm:

Joe Mahon with geologist Alastair Ruffel at Portmuck in Islandmagee. Picture: UTV

August 30 – Bushmills, Co Antrim.

September 6 – Kilrea, Co Derry/Londonderry.

September 13 – Kinawley, Co Fermanagh.

October 4 – Clandeboye, Co Down.

Joe Mahon with Andy McConachie at Causeway tramway station. Picture: UTV

October 11 – Islandmagee, Co Antrim.

October 18 – Ramelton, Co Donegal.

November 1 – Castletown, Co Tyrone.

November 8 – Carrickfergus, Co Antrim.

November 15 – Donegal Town, Co Donegal.

November 15 (9.30pm) – Newtownhamilton, Co Armagh.

"I have had a wonderful time filming this new series and I am always amazed at the new stories and tales I learn from each place I visit, despite my many years travelling the length and breadth of this place we call home,” said Joe.

"I can promise the viewer an enlightening, engaging and visually arresting experience, with help from local residents, story-tellers, poets and experts all eager to share their knowledge.”

Mahon’s Way is part funded by the Ulster-Scots Broadcast Fund and Heidi McAlpin, Ulster- Scots Broadcast Fund executive at Northern Ireland Screen said: “Joe and the team on Mahon’s Way never fail to unveil illuminating and engaging Ulster-Scots connections as they continue their journey across Northern Ireland, and into Donegal.

"Each person encountered and story shared is further enhanced by Joe’s beautiful words and easy rapport. The Ulster- Scots Broadcast Fund is delighted to play a part in bringing it to the UTV audience.”

Mahon’s Way is produced by Westway Film Productions for UTV, supported by Northern Ireland Screen’s Ulster-Scots Broadcast Fund. The first episode can be watched on Friday, August 30 at 9pm on UTV and on catch up on ITVX.