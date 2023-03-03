Movie House Coleraine will be the first stop in a very special ‘Homecoming Tour’ for the filmmakers behind the Oscar-nominated short movie An Irish Goodbye.

A screening of the film, followed by a question and answer session with some of the cast and crew, will be held on Monday, March 20, at 7.30pm at Movie House Jet Centre.

The 23-minute long movie won a BAFTA for Best British Short Film 2023 and the cast and crew are now in Los Angeles gearing up for the 95th Academy Awards where the film is competing in the Best Live Action Short Film category.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Oscars ceremony will take place on March 13.

The film poster for An Irish Goodbye

Floodlight Pictures has organised the Homecoming Tour to give the public a chance to hear directly from the filmmakers. For the event in Coleraine, the writer/director duo Ross White and Tom Berkeley and lead actor James Martin are due to attend and chat about making the movie.

Advertisement

Advertisement

An Irish Goodbye (12A) is set on a farm in rural Northern Ireland where estranged brothers Turlough (Seamus O’Hara) and Lorcan (James Martin) are forced to reunite following the untimely death of their mother (Coleraine’s Michelle Fairley). But when the pair discover an unfulfilled bucket list belonging to their late mum, their pained reunion takes an altogether different course.

Movie House is donating the screen for this event so all ticket sales go directly to Floodlight Pictures, which will be giving 25% of proceeds from this screening to Mencap NI.

Tickets are now available at https://coleraine.moviehouse.co.uk/event/76098

Advertisement

Advertisement