Nesbitt back filming for new series of Bloodlands

Coleraine actor James Nesbitt has begun filming the new series of HTM Television’s ratings-hit Bloodlands, created and written by Chris Brandon, which will return to BBC One and BBC iPlayer for six thrilling hour-long episodes.

By Una Culkin
Friday, 4th February 2022, 9:15 am
James Nesbitt

James Nesbitt (Stay Close, Cold Feet) will reprise the lead role of DCI Tom Brannick in the second instalment of the action-packed critically-acclaimed drama.

Further returning cast includes Charlene McKenna (Peaky Blinders, Holding), Lorcan Cranitch (The Last Kingdom, The Dig), Lola Petticrew (Tuesday, Dating Amber) and Chris Walley (The Young Offenders, 1917). Victoria Smurfit (Marcella, Once Upon a Time) will take on the new role of Olivia, an enigmatic widow at the centre of Brannick’s latest case whose intentions may be far from innocent.

Bloodlands series one is available on BBC iPlayer. Bloodlands is produced as part of the BBC and NI Screen partnership agreement.

