Nesbitt back filming for new series of Bloodlands

James Nesbitt (Stay Close, Cold Feet) will reprise the lead role of DCI Tom Brannick in the second instalment of the action-packed critically-acclaimed drama.

Further returning cast includes Charlene McKenna (Peaky Blinders, Holding), Lorcan Cranitch (The Last Kingdom, The Dig), Lola Petticrew (Tuesday, Dating Amber) and Chris Walley (The Young Offenders, 1917). Victoria Smurfit (Marcella, Once Upon a Time) will take on the new role of Olivia, an enigmatic widow at the centre of Brannick’s latest case whose intentions may be far from innocent.