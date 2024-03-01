Register
New BBC Irish language series follows kayaking presenters around north coast

A new BBC Gaeilge television series is to follow presenters Tessa Fleming and Irial Ó Ceallaigh as they embark on an epic adventure paddling their way along the north coast.
By The Newsroom
Published 1st Mar 2024, 15:11 GMT
Together with kayak expert John Hubbocks, the novice kayakers brave the unpredictable Atlantic wind and waves, pushing themselves beyond their comfort zones to complete their challenge.

This four-part series, made by Macha Media for BBC Gaeilge and RTÉ with support from Northern Ireland Screen’s Irish Language Broadcast Fund, showcases the stunning scenery of our northern Atlantic coastline, its rich history and the people who call it home.

Tessa and Irial face many challenges along the way and draw on their inner strength and physical stamina to navigate storms, tides and physical injuries, as they paddle from northwest Donegal to the northeast coast of County Antrim.

John Hubbocks, Tessa Fleming and Irial Ó Ceallaigh approach Gabhla Island with fishing boat behind them in episode one. The kaykers will make their way around the coast to Ballycastle and Rathlin. Credit Macha MediaJohn Hubbocks, Tessa Fleming and Irial Ó Ceallaigh approach Gabhla Island with fishing boat behind them in episode one. The kaykers will make their way around the coast to Ballycastle and Rathlin. Credit Macha Media
In the first episode, on BBC iPlayer and BBC Two Northern Ireland on Monday 11 March at 10pm, the presenters undergo difficult training sessions in County Down before starting their journey at Bunbeg harbour in County Donegal.

Episode two continues with a challenging paddle that takes them from Magheraroarty Beach to Tory Island and on to Sheephaven Bay.

Our adventurers tackle the Inishowen peninsula in episode three and continue eastwards towards Lough Foyle and Magilligan.

In the final episode, Tessa and Irial embark on the last leg of their journey from Magilligan to Ballycastle, with one last push taking them to the spectacular wildlife haven of Rathlin Island.

Kayak Ó Thuaidh starts on Monday 11 March at 10pm on BBC iPlayer and BBC Two Northern Ireland. All four episodes will be available to watch on BBC iPlayer from this date.

