Joe has spent most of the last year exploring the local countryside and this 10-part series will take the viewer on a fabulous journey of discovery.

The series has everything - ancient townlands, castles and stately homes; stories of trailblazing people who helped shape so many places on these shores, and often further afield; flora and fauna of rivers, lakes and forests; and history and stories behind poetry and songs, and art.

In the first episode Joe finds himself in Bushmills, learning how each twist and turn of the River Bush has a different name, and how the river has played an important role in helping to shape the town.

He meets some interesting locals, one of whom regales Joe with poetry in his native Ulster-Scots tongue, delivered in that beautiful north Antrim accent that he refused to change despite the best efforts of school teachers!

And Joe also gets an exclusive run out to the Giant’s Causeway on the tram. And in the September 6 episode, Joe will be visiting Kilrea.

Joe commented: “I have had a wonderful time filming this new series and I am always amazed at the new stories and tales I learn from each place I visit, despite my many years travelling the length and breadth of this place we call home.”

The first episode of Mahon’s Way will be screened on Friday, August 30 at 9pm on UTV and on catch up on ITVX.

1 . TV Andy Mc Conachie and Joe at Causeway Tramway station in episode one of the new series of Mahon's Way. Photo: UTV

2 . TV Pearl Hutchinson and Joe Mahon outside Rosie's Cottage in episode two of the new series of Mahon's Way. Photo: UTV