North coast caravanners return to BBC screens
‘Ulster By The Sea’ returns for a second series on BBC1 NI to explore caravanning life and meet holidaymakers, young and old, who love to escape to their ‘home from home’ in Portrush and Carnlough.
Back for series two, it has been a tough year for familiar faces Brian and partner John. Brian is recovering from a heart attack, but the pair are determined to enjoy some summer fun at their luxury caravan in Portrush with the help of family, friends and an Abba tribute band.
Kathryn also keeps herself busy, spending time at her family caravan near Ballycastle training hard for triathlons. Her life was transformed by a kidney transplant 13 years ago which has spurred her on to embrace this demanding sport.
Teresa is the busiest woman in County Donegal, juggling family, college commitments and a new house. While she looks forward to some rest and relaxation on the Innishowen peninsula, the dancing shoes are still packed for the local country and western festival.
Later in the series we meet retired couple Terry and Linda at their caravan in Ballycastle.
Owen has converted a van into his home on wheels. Fitted with an array of mod cons, it gives him the freedom to travel around pursing his passion for drone photography
Meanwhile it’s a family affair in Carnlough, as Jo and son Ben check into the caravan park for a summer of harbour jumping, friendship and some very rowdy board games, creating memories that will last a lifetime.
Ulster by The Sea starts Tuesday 18 October at 10.40pm on BBC One Northern Ireland. Also available on BBC iPlayer.