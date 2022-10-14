Her menu will include warm comforting recipes to help blow off the cobwebs including Neep and Cider soup, Sausage Cobbler and a mouth-watering Toffee Apple Pudding.

In Ulster-Scots Halloween is known as Haleve Nicht. As the old song goes ‘Halloween is cumin’ and the goose is gettin’ fat’ and with that in mind Paula is cooking up a Haleve Nicht feast perfect for a celebration with family and friends.

Neep or turnips are a key part of Haleve Nicht. Paula is transforming the scoopings into a delicious Neep and Cider soup with an accompaniment of mini smoky bacon sodas.

Paula McIntyre is back in her Hamely Kitchen

At this time of year, with comfort food on everyone’s mind, Paula will share her recipe for Sausage Cobbler – a gluten free recipe which will satisfy any guests with dietary requirements.

No Halloween would be complete without apples, so Paula is rounding off her feast with a delicious Toffee Apple Pudding. There’s a little bit of culinary magic involved as the pudding separates during the cooking process into a tangy apple filling topped with a sweet sponge.

Paula pays a visit to Northern Ireland’s most famous avenue of beech trees, the Dark Hedges, to hear a ghostly tale about a grey lady who supposedly haunts the area at twilight.