‘Peaky Blinders’ benters final season

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Peaky Blinders reveals first glimpse of Tommy Shelby in final season of the BBC Show.

Fans had been waiting over two years to find out what happened after season five’s cliff-hanger in 2019, to find out the fate of Birmingham gangster Tommy Shelby, played once again by Cillian Murphy.

When we last left Tommy, he was pointing a gun at at his head after he had visions of his late wife Grace (Annabelle Wallis).

This season’s opener was also very poignant, as it was the first without Aunt Polly, played by the wonderful Helen McCrory, who passed away in 2021 from breast cancer.

The BBC show follows the lives of the notorious Shelby family, a gang rising to prominence in post-First World War Birmingham.

Knight said: “It’s been an amazing journey.

“The thing has snowballed and even now more and more people are discovering it, which is the great thing about streaming – it doesn’t have its day and disappear.

“People are still finding out about it.”

Although it is the final television series, Knight has spoken previously about continuing the Shelbys’ story on the big screen with a film in the works – and plans to shoot the movie in Birmingham.

He said: “I don’t see it (the last series) as the end of the (Peaky Blinders) world because I see it as the end of the beginning.

“Peaky – in this incarnation – comes to an end, but we’re doing a film which will also carry on the family and the stories into the Second World War.

“Beyond that, you know there’s so much energy out there in the world for Peaky and so many people who have such a strong affection for it.

“We want it to carry on as long as the energy is there.”