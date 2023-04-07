Register
Popular north coast programme B&B By the Sea to air in Great Britain

Images of the beautiful beaches and countryside of the Causeway Coast will be beamed into homes across GB over the coming months, when the TV series B&B by the Sea airs on BBC2.

By Una Culkin
Published 7th Apr 2023, 15:01 BST
Updated 7th Apr 2023, 15:01 BST

The show, which has already aired on BBC Northern Ireland, follows 15 different celebrities as they leave behind their busy lifestyles to relax and unwind in a tranquil B&B overlooking Downhill Beach.

The series, which was devised by Afro-Mic Productions, a Belfast-based production company, and supported by Tourism Ireland and Northern Ireland Screen, features Dragons’ Den investor, Deborah Meaden, in the first episode.

She is welcomed by B&B host Sharon McIlveen, Michelin-starred chef Alex Greene, gardener Mary Anne Farenden and local driver Rory O’Kane.

Former paralympian swimmer Ellie Simmonds during filming for new TV series, B&B by the Sea.
Former paralympian swimmer Ellie Simmonds during filming for new TV series, B&B by the Sea.

Judith Cassidy, Tourism Ireland’s Acting Head of Great Britain, said: “Tourism Ireland was delighted to support the production of B&B by the Sea. With a large audience right across GB set to watch the series on BBC Two from next week, it’s a great way to shine a spotlight on Northern Ireland – highlighting our spectacular coastline, beaches and countryside, as well as our locally produced food and drink. It will remind viewers across GB why Northern Ireland is a great choice for a holiday.

“Publicity and broadcasts like this are a key element of Tourism Ireland’s programme of activity, to encourage travellers in GB to put Northern Ireland on their holiday wish-list for 2023.”

Other celebrities to take part in the series include Ellie Simmons, Gloria Hunniford, Ugo Monye, Linford Christie and Nina Wadia.

Michelin-starred chef Alex Greene and Strictly Come Dancing judge Shirley Ballas, during filming for new TV series, B&B by the Sea.
Michelin-starred chef Alex Greene and Strictly Come Dancing judge Shirley Ballas, during filming for new TV series, B&B by the Sea.
Celebrity guest Deborah Meaden with local driver Rory O'Kane at Bishop's View viewing point during filming for new TV series, B&B by the Sea.
Celebrity guest Deborah Meaden with local driver Rory O’Kane at Bishop’s View viewing point during filming for new TV series, B&B by the Sea.
