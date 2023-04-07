The show, which has already aired on BBC Northern Ireland, follows 15 different celebrities as they leave behind their busy lifestyles to relax and unwind in a tranquil B&B overlooking Downhill Beach.
The series, which was devised by Afro-Mic Productions, a Belfast-based production company, and supported by Tourism Ireland and Northern Ireland Screen, features Dragons’ Den investor, Deborah Meaden, in the first episode.
She is welcomed by B&B host Sharon McIlveen, Michelin-starred chef Alex Greene, gardener Mary Anne Farenden and local driver Rory O’Kane.
Judith Cassidy, Tourism Ireland’s Acting Head of Great Britain, said: “Tourism Ireland was delighted to support the production of B&B by the Sea. With a large audience right across GB set to watch the series on BBC Two from next week, it’s a great way to shine a spotlight on Northern Ireland – highlighting our spectacular coastline, beaches and countryside, as well as our locally produced food and drink. It will remind viewers across GB why Northern Ireland is a great choice for a holiday.
“Publicity and broadcasts like this are a key element of Tourism Ireland’s programme of activity, to encourage travellers in GB to put Northern Ireland on their holiday wish-list for 2023.”
Other celebrities to take part in the series include Ellie Simmons, Gloria Hunniford, Ugo Monye, Linford Christie and Nina Wadia.
