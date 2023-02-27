Journalist Lyra McKee had been observing a riot in Londonderry's Creggan area in April 2019 and was standing close to police armoured vehicles when a gunman opened fire with a pistol. Lyra was hit in the head and died at the scene.
Through a rich archive of audio recordings, field notes and interviews with those who knew her, Lyra tells the story of a life fearlessly committed to truth and justice for forgotten crimes.
The result is a complex picture of Northern Ireland’s political history, bringing into sharp focus the ways in which the 1998 Good Friday agreement – with its promised end to violence for future generations – has struggled to be fully realised.
The screening will be followed by a Question and Answer session with Lyra's partner Sara Canning.
