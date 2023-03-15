Portrush Film Theatre is to screen another Oscar-nominated movie in the Playhouse Cinema in the town.

This time the community film group will show the Irish language movie ‘An Cailin Ciuin’ (The Quiet Girl) on Thursday, March 23 at 7.30pm.

Nominated for the Oscar for Best International Feature 2023, and set in rural Ireland in 1981, a quiet, neglected girl is sent away from her overcrowded, dysfunctional family to live with foster parents for the summer.

She blossoms in their care, but in this house where there are meant to be no secrets, she discovers one painful truth. Based on the renowned story Foster by Claire Keegan, An Cailín Ciúin is director Colm Biread’s debut narrative feature film.

Portrush Film Theatre

Colm was born in Dublin and raised bilingually through Irish and English. Over the past 15 years he has directed a number of multi-award-winning short films and many hours of documentary television.

The first feature film in the Irish language to be nominated for an Oscar, An Cailín Ciúin or The Quiet Girl is a cinematic treat where so much is said without a word being spoken a fine example of 'show, don't tell' which lets us fall in love with this tender story and especially its protagonist Cait.

Portrush Film Theatre is entirely volunteer-run and the members are dedicated to showing films “which don't get the run in cinemas that they should”.

"We are pleased to be screening these films in the Playhouse cinema with its fabulous new screen and projector.”

