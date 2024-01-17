Portrush Film Theatre will be screening Patrick Kielty’s darkly humorous but touching movie ‘Ballywalter’ in February.

Portrush Film Theatre is part of the FilmHubNI tour of the Patrick Kielty movie 'Ballywalter'. Credit FilmHub NI

‘Ballywalter’ follows two lost souls as they navigate the circumstances in their lives that brought them together in this unlikely coupling – Shane (Kielty), a recently separated middle-aged man who decides to try his hand at comedy, and Eileen (Kerslake), a sharp-tongued university drop-out who has moved back to the family home and is driving a taxi to make ends meet.

When Shane calls a taxi to get him to his classes, Eileen answers and a surprising connection is made. As the two spend time together shuttling back and forth, a beautiful friendship develops, leading both to a moment of realisation.

Shane reintegrates; Eileen makes peace with herself and who she really is. Finally, she can stop running and just drive.