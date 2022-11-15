B&B By The Sea is a new TV series set in a unique coastal hideaway on Downhill Beach where famous faces regularly check in for a break.

This entire 15 part series will be available on the BBC iPlayer after the first episode airs on BBC One Northern Ireland at 7.30pm on Friday, November 25.

The stunning location overlooking Downhill Beach and nestled beneath Mussenden Temple is a place of calm and gives the guests a chance to explore their connections to the sea, acquiring new skills and a fresh perspective through a range of activities.

Host Sharon McIlveen, gardener Mary Anne Farenden, driver Rory O’Kane and Michelin-starred chef Alex Greene are on hand to welcome celebrity guests to the B&B.

Shirley Ballas

In episode one, Strictly Come Dancing’s Shirley Ballas is first to arrive at the Victorian guesthouse. The Queen of Latin is quickly put to work on a pig farm in Bushmills and learns how to make pottery. Novice cook Shirley also slips on her apron to help chef Alex whip up a delicious meal for guests using the best of local produce. On the menu is roasted pork belly and a boozy pudding to get everyone in the mood for dancing.

In episode two, Dragons’ Den investor Deborah Meaden has a unique connection to the sea which makes this a very personal visit for the TV star who has never visited Northern Ireland - or cooked a meal - before. Guided by chef Alex, can this Dragon handle the heat in the kitchen to produce a vegan feast?

The next visitor to the B&B is television presenter and renowned Maître d' Fred Siriex who has worked in some of the world’s best hotels and restaurants. Fred is keen to lend his hospitality skills to the B&B team and is set an important challenge to find the best local tipple to compliment a special custard.

He also visits the world’s oldest licensed whiskey distillery and tests his sausage-making skills with a local butcher in Portstewart.

For Paralympian swimmer Ellie Simmonds, the coastal location is the perfect place for the recently retired athlete to reset her connection with the water. Sharon and the team take Ellie on a whistle stop tour of Northern Ireland’s beautiful causeway coast and set sail on the Atlantic Ocean, visiting the site of the former Kinbane Castle.

Rugby star and presenter Ugo Monye has an adventurous spirit and his first stop is a fishing trip in the cold Northern Atlantic waters to bring home the catch of the day for Alex to prepare a delicious scallop stew for dinner. Host Sharon proposes the perfect activity for sportsman Ugo - stand up paddleboarding.

TV legend and NI native Gloria Hunniford is back on home soil to meet an award-winning flock of sheep in Macosquin and to help Alex in the kitchen with a spot of baking.

Musician and radio host Cerys Matthews fulfils a lifelong dream visiting the legendary Giant’s Causeway and the B&B team take actor Larry Lamb to meet a special Japanese herd of cattle and visit Ballycastle.