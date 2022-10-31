Comedians Tim Mc Garry, Colin Murphy, Diona Doherty and Neil Delamere return with a new series of The Blame Game.

Beginning on Friday, November 4 on BBC One Northern Ireland and BBC iPlayer at 10.40pm they are joined by special guest Joel Dommett. Also lined up for the series are Paddy McDonnell, Peter Rethinasamy, and William Thompson.

Discussing and lampooning the people and events which are making the week's news at home and abroad, the comedians give all the wrong answers to all of the right questions! Casting a comedic and satirical eye over the past year as well as the week's news, there will be no shortage of comedy targets.

Recordings begin on Thursday, November 3. To apply for tickets, via random draw, to be in the audience in the BBC’s Blackstaff Studio in Belfast, go to: https://www.bbc.co.uk/showsandtours/shows/the-blame-game-nov-dec22

The Blame Game panel