The Car Years returns to ITV4 for Wild Atlantic Way tour

The Car Years returns to ITV4 on Tuesday (August 9) as presenters Vicki Butler-Henderson and Alex Riley do battle to decide which cars they think were the greatest from a moment in time.

They’ll champion their iconic motors while driving them along the breathtaking 1,600-mile Wild Atlantic Way - one of the longest defined coastal routes in the world. It winds its way down the west coast from Donegal’s Inishowen Peninsula in the north and through the Ring of Kerry and Connor Pass before finishing in Kinsale, Cork, in the south.

“It’s the only show on TV that actually explains how the world’s most fascinating and fondly remembered cars turned out the way they did,” said Alex Riley of the programme that is supported by Tourism Ireland.

Alex Riley and an Alfa Romeo Giulia Sprint GT. Picture: WISER FILMS

“It’s full of charismatic and occasionally dodgy characters, inspired ideas, heroic failures and mind-boggling successes, plus the roads on Ireland’s west coast provide the most stunning backdrop. The vintage outfits are pretty special too and, as for my arguments with Vicki, they’re absolutely brutal.”

The pair have already been filmed driving in Northern Ireland with the second series being shot along the Causeway Coastal Route and along the roads of the Mourne Mountains.

The eight-part show focuses on eight specific years with tonight’s double-bill, which begins at 8pm, beginning with a focus on 1993 and the best hot hatch. Three expert judges: a panel of famous faces and industry experts will decide the winner as well as helping tell the stories and backgrounds behind the duo’s chosen vehicles.

Vicki Butler-Henderson and Alex Riley go head-to-head. Picture: WISER FILMS

For more information about the line-up of vehicles and years that feature, or to watch the official series three trailer, visit The Car Years’ dedicated page on the website of sponsor Adrian Flux.

Vicki Butler-Henderson with a DeLorean. Picture: WISER FILMS