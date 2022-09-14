UTV’s Mahon’s Way comes to Garvagh

In the first part of the programme, Joe learns about one particular family’s influence on the town - the Cannings.

Joe sees the town’s famous clock tower, and also a very unusual structure on the Canning Estate which would be more at home in ancient Egypt than in Garvagh! Local man Tom Fleming chats more to Joe about his memories of the estate.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Next Joe is off to the close by Garvagh Museum, and speaks to volunteer Ian Davidson. He explains that most of the artefacts have been donated by local people, including early hot water bottles and very menacing looking mantraps which thankfully are now illegal. There Joe also sees beautifully working models of a scotch mill and a sawmill, made by the late poet/farmer from Kilrea, James McIlfatrick.

Joe Mahon chats to Tom Fleming

READ MORE:

In the second part of the programme, Joe drops in to the main street and the Garvagh Development Trust to speak to Karin Eyeben about the various activities that local people have been involved in to enhance the local area.

Finally, Joe catches up with former teacher Anne McMaster, whom he first met about ten years ago. She has moved back to her family farm outside Garvagh and is rebuilding it. She talks to Joe about the importance of the dialect of the places she grew up and is keen to make it as accessible as possible through her writings about nature.

Anne McMaster tells Joe about the language of the local area

The episode will be broadast on Sunday (September 18) at 7.30pm on UTV and on catch up on www.itv.com/utvprogrammes

Joe chats to Ian Davidson at Garvagh Museum