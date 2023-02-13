If you’re planning on staying at home this Valentine’s Day, chances are you’ll want to watch something good on TV.
Forget rowing over the remote, this list will help you pick a great film to watch with your loved one.
Northern Ireland is home to some amazing acting talent, with many homegrown stars featuring in great romance flicks you can watch and enjoy.
Here are some of the best romantic movies featuring local actors that you can watch this Valentine’s Day:
1. Snuggle up!
If you are staying in on Valentine's Day, check out our guide to romantic films featuring actors from Northern Ireland.
Photo: pixabay
2. 1. The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society - imdb.jpg
Bronagh Gallagher hails from Derry / Londonderry but is often seen on the big screen, with her performance as Charlotte in The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society showcasing her skills as an actress.
The film is a historical romance-drama based on the novel of the same name, perfect for couples who aren’t too keen on modern cliches.
Photo: imdb
3. Persuasion - Ciarán Hinds
Based on Jane Austen’s 1817 book, Persuasion is a 1995 period drama film featuring Ciarán Hinds, an actor from Belfast.
Ciarán plays Captain Frederick Wentworth in the film, as well as having starred in other big-name blockbusters including Harry Potter movies.
Photo: imdb
4. Cinderella - Fra Fee
Amazon Prime’s Cinderella remake saw Dungannon actor Fra Fee play Hench alongside Cinderella herself Camilla Cabello.
Fra regularly performed with Bardic Theatre when first starting out before studying music at university.
Photo: imdb