Young cinema fans can enjoy a free film and help local foodbanks at the same time

Seven Northern Ireland foodbanks, including Lisburn, will benefit from essential food donations from audiences attending Cinemagic Film Festival movie screenings this September.
By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 1st Sep 2023, 09:54 BST
Updated 1st Sep 2023, 09:54 BST

The Cinemagic initiative to date has provided over 6000 meals for people in need, and the overwhelming support from audiences has made a significant impact focusing on community, outreach, the cost of living crisis, civic pride, and educating young people.

The regional Cinemagic Young Audiences Supporting Foodbanks initiative is supported by Film Hub NI through the BFI FAN Film Exhibition Fund, awarding funds from National Lottery.

Rather than paying for a cinema ticket, audiences are asked to donate essential foodbank items on the day to support local community run foodbanks, and those in partnership with The Trussell Trust working to combat poverty and hunger across the UK.

The Red Turtle is one of the films being screened by Cinemagic. Pic credit: CinemagicThe Red Turtle is one of the films being screened by Cinemagic. Pic credit: Cinemagic
The Red Turtle is one of the films being screened by Cinemagic. Pic credit: Cinemagic

Film tickets are free of charge but must be reserved in advance. To reserve tickets visit cinemagic.org.uk.

On Saturday September 9, Cinemagic will host film screenings in Island Arts Centre, Lisburn, Roe Valley Arts & Cultural Centre, Limavady, Seamus Heaney HomePlace, Bellaghy, The Court House, Bangor, and Braid Arts Centre, Ballymena.On Saturday 16, Cinemagic will visit Market Place Theatre, Armagh, and Saturday September 23 sees the culmination of the movie programme in Flowerfield Arts Centre, Portstewart.

Darcee shares the story of her illness with her friends in a new storybook

Cinemagic CEO, Joan Burney Keatings MBE said: “By using the power of film in the community we want to positively harness the collective recreational ‘coming together’ nature of film viewing, with a common and strong social responsibility that exists to bring different sections of society together, helping to promote social inclusion and helping those in need.”

