FILM HUB NI TO SHOW SCREENING OF ‘KING FRANKIE’ AT THE BRAID ARTS CENTRE WITH SPECIAL APPEARANCE BY LOCAL ACTOR

King Frankie special screening at the Braid Arts Centre

Audiences in Ballymena can look forward to enjoying a screening of the Celtic Tiger film with a difference ‘King Frankie’ as part of Film Hub NI’s special Collective programme which brings local films to local places via its network of community cinemas. King Frankie will be shown by The Braid Community Cinema on Saturday 1 March at 7.30pm at the Braid Arts Centre, Ballymena. Tickets cost £5 and can be booked online via https://wegottickets.com/event/645252/

The movie tells the redemption story of Frankie Burke starring Peter Coonan (Love/Hate) as a kindly taxi driver living a quiet life who is forced to confront the ghosts of his past on the death of his father, which premiered at the Dublin International Film Festival to critical acclaim. It’s a gritty Irish drama, exploring complex themes of mental health, loss and guilt in a raw, yet sensitive, manner.

King Frankie introduces Broughshane teenager Claudia Beatty as a young actor with Down’s Syndrome who enjoys a special bond with Frankie as he drives her about. Belfast actor Conor MacNeill (The Tourist, Industry, The Sixth Commandment, Derry Girls) also delivers a strong performance as the hotel manager given the run-around by Frankie.

Claudia Beatty, actor, King Frankie says: “It’s been amazing to play a small part in King Frankie and I’m so excited that Film Hub NI has chosen to screen it in my hometown of Ballymena“.

Broughshane Actor Claudia Beatty will be attending the special screening of King Frankie at The Braid Arts Centre on 1 March 2025.

Tim Burden, Chair of The Braid Community Cinema says: “King Frankie is a wonderful Irish film and we are delighted to be able to show it at the Braid Arts Centre on Saturday 1 March as part of Film Hub NI’s 2025 Collective Tour. We are also delighted that Claudia Beatty who stars in the film will be attending that night and look forward to hearing from Claudia about her role in the film. “

Sara Gunn-Smith, Film Hub NI says: “The profile of Irish film has grown significantly over the past decade, so we are delighted to kick off the New Year with a special tour for this incredible debut film by Writer/Director Dermot Malone, who leads the young and creative Banjoman team who brought the story of King Frankie to screen on a micro budget.

“The film charts the life of a man who enjoyed huge financial success during the Celtic Tiger years, but got badly burned. It’s a story of pain, grief and loss but also redemption, change and hope which we feel audiences will appreciate. It fits perfectly with Film Hub’s aim to ensure that the widest selection of independent film is available to diverse audiences in Northern Ireland. We’re also delighted to welcome some of the film’s cast and crew for Q&As at our Film Hub member screenings in Newcastle, Bangor, Belfast and Ballymena.”

Dermot Malone, Writer / Director, Banjoman says: “We are so happy to be able to work with Film Hub NI to bring King Frankie to audiences right across the north. I hope that people find a connection with Frankie and can take from his story that everyone deserves a second chance. I look forward to joining some of the screenings and hearing what audiences think.”.

Filmed on location in Dublin and Meath, King Frankie is the debut film from Banjoman Productions, released by leading Irish distributor Wildcard.

Film Hub NI is part of the BFI Film Audience Network supported through National Lottery funding, distributed by the British Film Institute. For full details of all Film Hub NI King Frankie screenings, please visit: https://www.filmhubni.org/now-showing-tags/collective/