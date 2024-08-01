Final reminder: Next weekend - Roots transforming Belfast's shared space @ Black Mountain

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Black Mountain Shared Space Project, 280 Ballygomartin Road, Belfast Live will host performances from August 10 to 18. The August 14 show at 7pm will offer BSL

The Countdown Is On … Step into the newly planted interactive community garden at the Black Mountain Shared Space project and experience ROOTS, a unique performance, an ambitious and multi-dimensional large scale work, that blends live dance, poetry, storytelling, and active participation.

Guided by captivating sound design, you will watch, listen, move, touch, and connect in an engaging journey through the Garden.

Inspired by nature, community, and the future, ROOTS invites you to immerse yourself in a vibrant celebration of growth and unity.

ROOTS - BELFAST SHARED SPACE @BLACK MOUNTAIN, BELFAST.

Created in collaboration with the Black Mountain community, this event aims to transform a shared but contested space at Belfast's 'million brick' peace wall, that divides the Springmartin and Springfield communities. ROOTS sparks fresh conversations and dreams of our collective future.

Commissioned by Belfast 2024, creative partners include Black Mountain Shared Space Project and the surrounding communities, Belfast International Arts Festival, Sow Grateful Flower Farm, PLAYGROUND Productions, Queen's University, Belfast, and Eden Project, Cornwall.

ROOTS is an outdoor immersive experience where the audience will move in and around the garden. This is not a seated performance, so please be prepared to walk and explore various areas of the garden.

Age recommendation: 11 years+

Important Details:

• Headphones: Each audience member will be wearing headphones throughout the performance, provided by OTR team.

• Outdoor Event: As ROOTS takes place outside, please dress appropriately for the weather. Wear comfortable clothing and suitable footwear for walking on garden terrain.

• Weather Considerations: The use of umbrellas is not permitted to ensure an unobstructed view for all participants. In case of rain, consider wearing waterproof clothing or bringing a hooded jacket.

• Mobility: The performance involves moving around the garden, so please be prepared for light walking and standing.

*Accessibility: If you require any access adjustments or have questions about accessing this event please get in touch with Siobhán at [email protected], or contact the Box Office team at [email protected],028 9024 6609.

A small amount of seating will be available, and disabled parking can be accessed at the lower car park via Springfield Heights.

Performance Dates & Times:

3pm Performances: Sunday 11th, Thursday 15th, Saturday 17th & Sunday 18th August

7pm Performances: Saturday 10th, Sunday 11th, Wednesday 14th, Thursday 15th, Friday 16th, Saturday 17th & Sunday 18th August

Performance Time 1 hour 15 minutes (no performances on Monday 12th & Tuesday 13th August)

For all details and updated information, contact:

Children under 18 must be accompanied by an adult

Please remember to bring wellies and dress appropriately for the weather

All Events Will Go Ahead Rain Or Shine

Tickets: £13/ £10 (Concession) available from https://belfastinternationalartsfestival.com/event/roots/

Tickets available in person from Box Office @ Visit Belfast, 9 Donegall Square Northern Belfast, BT1 5GB. Tel: 028 90246609

OFF THE RAILS DANCE is a Belfast Dance Company committed to creating daring and inspiring works that entertain, challenge and push the boundaries of dance as a theatrical form. Formed in 2010 under the Artistic Direction of Eileen McClory.

About Belfast 2024

Belfast City Council is investing £5.9 million into Belfast 2024, which builds upon the council’s existing support for culture and arts and invites citizens to get creative, through a mix of new commissions and community-led programmes, all reflecting the city’s diversity and vibrancy.

The aim of the programme is to support jobs in the creative sector, create new opportunities for residents to enjoy and participate in the arts, and showcase the city as a global destination for culture, through its three key themes of People, Place and Planet.

ROOTS is one of 17 locally-led projects which have been selected following an open call to the arts sector in the city.

For more details of the Belfast 2024 programme, visit belfast2024.co.uk

About The National Lottery Heritage Fund

The National Lottery Heritage Fund awarded £250,000 to the Our Future Heritage project part of the Belfast 2024 programme in December 2023.

As the largest dedicated founder of the UK’s heritage, The National Lottery Heritage Fund’s vision is for heritage to be valued, cared for and sustained for everyone, now and in the future as set out in our strategic plan, Heritage 2033.

Over the next ten years, the Heritage Fund aims to invest £3.6billion raised for good causes by National Lottery players to bring about benefits for people, places and the natural environment. The Heritage Fund helps protect, transform and share the things from the past that people care about, from popular museums and historic places, our natural environment and fragile species, to the languages and cultural traditions that celebrate who we are.

The Heritage Fund is passionate about heritage and committed to driving innovation and collaboration to make a positive difference to people’s lives today, while leaving a lasting legacy for future generations to enjoy.

Follow @HeritageFundNI on Facebook and X /Twitter and @HeritageFundUK on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram and use #NationalLotteryHeritageFund www.heritagefund.org.uk

For Further Information & Media Requests Contact:

Anita Gibney / AGPR [email protected] M: 07802 700512