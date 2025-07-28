Finals Friday to bring free family fun to Coleraine town centre

As the 2025 SuperCup NI tournament draws to a thrilling close, Coleraine town centre is preparing to host Finals Friday, filled with free activities and entertainment for all ages. Organised by Coleraine BID, the afternoon event aims to give visitors a reason to stay longer in town between the final matches, while offering families a fun, safe, and lively way to enjoy the day.

Finals Friday includes:

Beat the Goalie? Take on the challenge of scoring past the keeper in a penalty shoot-out setup at the town’s Event Space from 1.30pm to 4pm.

Football Freestyler Showcase - From 2.30pm to 4.30pm, Ireland’s reigning Football Freestyle Champion and TikTok sensation will dazzle the crowds with jaw-dropping and skilled tekkers throughout the town centre.

North Coast Alpacas - Always a crowd-pleaser, the friendly alpacas return to Coleraine for meet-and-greet fun from 1pm to 3pm.

Facepainting by the Sea - From football flames to Minecraft creepers and magical unicorns, children can enjoy themed facepainting from 1pm to 4pm – all free of charge.

Live Music & DJs - Singer-songwriter Jamie Sloan will perform live in Kingsgate Street from 1pm to 3pm, while DJ Triggs will be spinning upbeat tracks in The Diamond from 1pm to 4pm to keep the atmosphere buzzing.

Iconic Street Dance Crew - Coleraine will come alive with high-energy street performances, as dancers perform freestyle, popping, and locking routines along the main shopping streets.

Kids Games - A selection of free games will be available throughout the afternoon from 1pm to 4pm.

A spokesperson for Coleraine BID said: “We wanted to end SuperCup NI week on a real high, celebrating the buzz it brings to the town. Finals Friday is a great way to keep families in the town centre and create a positive experience for both visitors and locals.”