Five things to do this Bank Holiday Weekend around Mid & East Antrim

Here are five fabulous things to entertain yourself – and the family – whether the sun’s shining or not.

1.Head to Glenarm for the Community Market and the 2nd Irish Master’s Coastal Rowing Championships

After the success of last month’s inaugural event at Eglinton Yard, Glenarm’s community market is back this Saturday 4 May, packed to the newly refurbed rafters with local makers and craftspeople. Hot food and drink will be available on site, as well as a treasure trove of gifting possibilities. Everyone is welcome including any canine companions.

The view from Glenarm across Carnlough Bay

Plus, once you’ve finished shopping you can head across the harbour to watch the 2nd Irish Master’s Coastal Rowing Championships, which arrives in Glenarm for the second year in a row (excuse the pun). Organised by Olderfleet Rowing Club, watch as over 200 rowers from 21 rowing clubs from as far afield as Jersey take to the water for the 2024 regatta.

Glenarm Community Market 10.30am-3.30pm & 2nd Irish Master’s Coastal Rowing Championships, Glenarm, 4th May

2. Take a boat ride across Carnlough bay to spot the dolphins

There’s a wealth of wildlife waiting in the waters off the Mid & East Antrim coast and one of the best places to see it is on the little yellow tour boat that sails across the bay most days. Seals, an array of seabirds and some very friendly dolphins are all regular sightings for the passengers. Tours can vary according to what you’d like to see – and if you turn your gaze to land, there are the most breath-taking views of Glenarm and Glencloy – two of the Glens of Antrim - as well.

Woodcrafts by local artisans Dribbly Yak at Glenarm Market

Carnlough Bay Boat Tours tel: 07720 464044

3. Join Alice on a Wonderland adventure in Carnfunnock Park

Entertain little minds with this specially planned garden trail aimed at those aged 10 and under. Parents and children can explore the wonders of Lewis Carroll’s fantastical world of smiling cats and oversized hats, by solving a series of clues that lead them through the walled garden and its crazy characters to a reward at the end.

Contact Carnfunnock Country Park Tel: 028 2826 2471

On the boat across Carnlough bay

4. Walk around Killylane reservoir

Nestled in the hills near Glenwherry, this beautiful stretch of water is surrounded by pine forests and grassland. Spring is an ideal time to visit when the trees come alive with birdsong and the butterflies feed on the new flowers. If you feel inclined you can walk all the way around or if you just fancy an amble, do a smaller loop round one side. If it’s been raining be sure to take suitable footwear, as water’s edge can become boggy in some areas.

5. Learn a skill with a silversmith workshop for beginners

If you’ve ever thought about making your own jewellery, then why not take advantage of the long weekend to give it a try. Open to everyone, the workshops in Islandmagee are with qualified goldsmith Heather and last three hours. During that time you can learn to make a variety of different rings or a pendant all in recycled silver.