Fizzbox launches new group activities in Belfast - here’s their top 10 picks

With a whole host of unique experiences available, groups will be able to take their pick from a popular choice that includes everything from chic cocktail masterclasses and delicious bottomless brunches right through to calming yoga sessions and cheeky nude life drawing!

Whether you’re after a day of relaxation or looking to hit the city and party, look no further than Fizzbox’s top 10 activity recommendation and enjoy some quality time with your pals.

Experience marketplace Fizzbox has just launched a new range of group activities in Belfast

Round up your squad and prepare to indulge in a fun-filled bottomless brunch, where the good times just keep on coming! Each member of your group will get stuck into a mouth-watering dish along with totally unlimited booze! Whether you fancy cocktails, prosecco, mocktails, beers or soft drinks, there's a drink to suit every taste. If you’re looking to up your brunch game, make sure you check out the themed brunch experiences from Like It Love It - with entertainment from singers and dancers, along with music from a live DJ too, you'll be partying in style all afternoon!

We know you and your group love sipping cocktails, but how about making them yourselves? Well, now you can, because Belfast’s choice of cocktail masterclasses will teach you how to mix concoctions like an absolute pro. If you’re after a taste of pure paradise, then ensure you make your way to Revolución de Cuba on the city’s vibrant Arthur Street, where a truly exotic experience awaits! Led by an expert mixologist, your group will enjoy a refreshing welcome drink on arrival, before crafting two, delicious cocktails each. With fun games and challenges included and lively Cuban music providing your soundtrack, this is one cocktail class that’s not to be missed. If that’s not enough, delicious sharer nachos are included too, or why not opt for a two course meal to enjoy after your class?

It’s all about the flower power with one of these gorgeous craft sessions! You and your friends will each make a beautiful floral headpiece, using a mix of faux flowers, embellishments and ribbons. Hosted by an art tutor, they’ll show you a variety of techniques that’ll help you fashion a stunning masterpiece. Whether you’re heading off to a festival this summer or you’re just after a fun and relaxing activity for the weekend, your creativity will be sure to blossom!

Ever fancied learning a choreographed dance routine to one of your favourite hits? Then you can’t miss your chance to get stuck into a themed dance class in Belfast! Taught by a friendly dance instructor, you and your group will be shown the moves to a brilliant routine - you’ll be feeling like top performers in no time! With everything from Beyonce and the Spice Girls, right through to movie favourites like Grease and Dirty Dancing, there’s a dance class here for every group!

Add a little cheekiness to your group activity with a nude life drawing session - this one will be sure to get those giggles going! Taking place at a private venue, you and your group will learn how to master life drawing, under the guidance of a professional art tutor. They’ll provide all the materials and equipment for your activity and will show you the best way to capture your muse - and yes, they will be sporting their birthday suit! There’s no need to be a Picasso for this one, just focus on having a blast with your pals and trying something totally different!

Learn how to move like a burlesque star with this empowering dance class. You’ll be shown a variety of sultry moves and will be strutting, posing and shimmying with confidence in no time! Your passionate burlesque instructor will teach you all about the sensual art of tease, whilst helping you to release your inner vixen and shine! Leave any inhibitions at the door and get ready to embrace and celebrate everything that makes you unique.

If you’re an arty bunch then there’s good news, because there’s loads of crafty activities and experiences on offer in Belfast. Whether you’re looking to try your hand at ceramic painting, making your own jewellery or personalising a pair of gorgeous stemless wine glasses during a session of glass painting, you’ll find it all here. Best of all, these experiences are mobile and will come to you and your group at your home, hired apartment, holiday cottage or other private venue. You’ll be able to take home everything you make on the day too!

Transform your home or hired accommodation in Belfast into your very own spa with our top choice of mobile beauty experiences! You’ll be able to relax as talented spa therapists work their magic and spoil everyone in your group with a heavenly 30 minute treatment. With manicures, pedicures, facials and massages all on offer, you’ll be able to let any tension or stresses melt away!

Namaste! Ready to find your inner zen with one of the city’s fantastic Yoga experiences? Then make sure you get one of these private classes booked! Taught by an experienced Yoga instructor, these sessions are suitable for all abilities, so it doesn’t matter if you don’t know your downward dog from your warrior's pose! You’ll be guided through a series of stretches and poses that will rebalance your mind, body and soul, leaving you feeling calm and refreshed for the day ahead.