Floral Demonstration in Magheralin

Magheralin Church of Ireland have recently opened a Garden of Reflection at the church in Magheralin. In the coming months this will be developed with a Prayer Walk based on Psalm 23. The gardening group that look after the maintenance of the garden are hosting a Floral Demonstration on Monday 13th May at 7:30pm in Magheralin Hall. This will be presented by Anne-Marie Grant, lecturer in floristry at CAFRE's Greenmount campus. Anne-Marie will demonstrate up to 6 arrangements and give hints and tips to try at home. The suggested donation is £7.50 which can be paid on the night. Places should be booked online at magheralin.org/floraldemo as spaces are limited.