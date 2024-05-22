Fostering North team in Ballymoney coffee morning for foster carers

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Foster care fortnight is the UK's biggest awareness raising campaign to raise the profile of fostering and shine the light on local foster carers, thanking them for the job they do caring for children.

Cathy Duffin, senior social woker, Lynne Marhsall, Social Work Service Manager and all the staff wlecomed the carers and showed their appreciation.

Staff also said farewell to long-standing foster carer Jean Hayley who was presented with a bouquet made by Mandy Moore who had worked with Jean over the years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson said: "We were delighted to have the Mayor of Casuseway Coast and Glens Mr Steven Callaghan attend this moring.