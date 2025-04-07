Free children's events at Carryduff Library

By SarahJayne Hughes
Contributor
Published 7th Apr 2025, 05:30 BST
Updated 7th Apr 2025, 15:00 BST
Carryduff Library is bringing wildlife and practical learning to life this April with free events for children.

USPCA – Care For Your Pets

Friday 11 April 10:15am – 11:00am

Children aged 4 - 6 years are invited to learn how to care for their pets and meet the USPCA’s life-like dog. A great way to build compassion and responsibility in young animal lovers.

Amazon Jungle Show

Monday 14 April 2:15pm – 3:15pm

The jungle is coming to Carryduff! Come along and meet some incredible Amazon reptiles, including slithery snakes and colourful chameleons – all under expert supervision.

These events are free to attend and booking is advisable. For more information or to book your place, contact Carryduff Library directly on t: 028 9081 3568 or e: [email protected]

