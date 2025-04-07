Free children's events at Carryduff Library

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Carryduff Library is bringing wildlife and practical learning to life this April with free events for children.

USPCA – Care For Your Pets

Friday 11 April 10:15am – 11:00am

Children aged 4 - 6 years are invited to learn how to care for their pets and meet the USPCA’s life-like dog. A great way to build compassion and responsibility in young animal lovers.

Amazon Jungle Show

Monday 14 April 2:15pm – 3:15pm

The jungle is coming to Carryduff! Come along and meet some incredible Amazon reptiles, including slithery snakes and colourful chameleons – all under expert supervision.

These events are free to attend and booking is advisable. For more information or to book your place, contact Carryduff Library directly on t: 028 9081 3568 or e: [email protected]