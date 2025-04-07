Free children's events at Carryduff Library
USPCA – Care For Your Pets
Friday 11 April 10:15am – 11:00am
Children aged 4 - 6 years are invited to learn how to care for their pets and meet the USPCA’s life-like dog. A great way to build compassion and responsibility in young animal lovers.
Amazon Jungle Show
Monday 14 April 2:15pm – 3:15pm
The jungle is coming to Carryduff! Come along and meet some incredible Amazon reptiles, including slithery snakes and colourful chameleons – all under expert supervision.
These events are free to attend and booking is advisable. For more information or to book your place, contact Carryduff Library directly on t: 028 9081 3568 or e: [email protected]